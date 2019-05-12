Clonmel site on the market for €1.5 million

A site on the edge of Clonmel has come on the market with a guide price of nearly one and a half million Euro.

A large portion of the property is zoned for housing.

The 9.68 acre site on Clonmel’s Coleville Road was previously approved for a 137 house development in 2007.

While that planning permission has since expired, the lands fall under the Clonmel and Environs Development Plan.

Just over 8 acres of the site is zoned for “New Residential” while the remainder is set aside for “Amenity”.

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price in excess of €1.4 million for the site which is located on the southern side of the River Suir between Hotel Minella and the Dudley’s Mills Business Park.