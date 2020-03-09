Clonmel planning decision appealed

An appeal has been lodged against Tipperary County Council’s decision to refuse planning for a controversial telecommunications mast in Clonmel.

Locals in the area around the Western Road in the town had voiced their opposition to the proposals when the application was lodged with the local authority.

Three Ireland (Hutchinson) Ltd had sought permission for the 20 metre high structure on the grounds of Clonmel Commercials GAA club.

The local authority rejected the application on the grounds that it would obstruct the view of the Comeragh Mountains and protected buildings and was in close proximity to homes, schools, churches and community buildings.

The proposal was also found to be in contravention of the Clonmel Development Plan of 2015, as well as the Telecommunications Antennae and Support Structures guidelines of 1996.

At the time a 500 strong petition had been gathered from locals opposed to the plans for the Western Road site.

Three Ireland have now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala in a bid to overturn the planning refusal by Tipperary County Council.

A ruling is due from the state planning appeals board by the end of June.