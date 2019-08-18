Clonmel parents speak of tragic death of son through drugs

The parents of Clonmel student Jack Downey who tragically died after attending a music festival in Cork have warned about the consequences of taking illegal drugs.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent Elaine and Johnny Downey said they allowed family and friends to see the 19 year old in hospital to show them that drugs destroyed his life.

John who is a garda in Clonmel said he was on dialysis as his liver was totally destroyed and his organs had failed while Jack’s mum expressed concern about how many young people are willing to risk their lives with illegal substances such as MDMA.

Jack who was there only child had just completed first year at Cork Institute of Technology, was goalkeeper for Clonmel Og hurlers and freetaker for the club’s footballs.

Speaking to Tipp FM ahead of today’s All Ireland Hurling Final at Croke Park – Karl Kearney of Clonmel Og paid tribute to the young GAA man