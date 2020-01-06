Clonmel motorcycle victim named

A man who died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday has been named locally.

54-year-old Maurice Feehily from Clonmel was killed in the head-on collision, outside the village of Dromkeen on the N24 between Tipperary and Limerick.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision involved a van and three motorcyclists who were travelling in convoy at the time of the incident – one of the motorcyclists was not involved in the collision, while the others suffered minor or no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí.