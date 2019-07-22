Clonmel library main focus for expansion

Tipperary’s chief librarian insists that the upgrade of Clonmel Library is their number one priority if and when funding becomes available.

The facility in the South Tipperary Town is one of the busiest in Munster and recently opened a digital hub which has proved very successful.

While welcoming this Fianna Fáil Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says the library is at total capacity and a second storey is needed.

County Librarian Damien Dullaghan says they have made the department aware of this and is hopeful for the near future.