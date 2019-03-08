Clonmel house attack described as a hate crime

The vandalism of a house earmarked as traveller accommodation in Clonmel has been labelled a hate crime.

The house at Northfields, just off the N24, was destroyed internally sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The damage has left the property uninhabitable.

It’s thought local residents had been consulted about a traveller family moving in, something Tipperary Rural Travellers Project spokesperson Margaret Casey says shouldn’t have happened.

She has condemned the actions of those responsible for damaging the house.