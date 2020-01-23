Clonmel High School outlines impact of decision not to resource additional ASD unit

It’s claimed the decision not to support an additional ASD unit at Clonmel High School will have a major impact on students if it’s not reversed.

The Department of Education has this week informed the management at the school that they would not be backing the much needed expansion.

This is despite the fact that the school had enrolled additional students last September on the basis of promises from the department.

ASD unit co-ordinator at the High School Paddy O’Gorman says the ASD unit is vital.