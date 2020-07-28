Clonmel Gardaí thank public for support during 48 hour challenge

Gardaí in the Clonmel District have successfully completed a charity fundraiser by collectively covering a total of 3,000 kilometres in 48 hours.

Local members of the force took on the challenge by walking, running and cycling over the weekend in aid of suicide prevention charity C-Saw and Heidi Griffin, a young girl from Clerihan undergoing life changing surgery in the US.

Donations are still being accepted on the GoFundMe page ‘Clonmel 48 Hour Challenge’.

Inspector David Buckley has been reflecting on the experience.

“We hit our target – the 3,000 kilometres. We surpassed it by 62 kilometres so we’re delighted with that.”

“We got great support from the public – people were giving us well wishes all over the weekend. There was just a great sense of positivity amongst the station party during the event so it went very well and thankfully the weather was on our side.”