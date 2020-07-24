Clonmel Gardaí target 3,000 kilometres in 48 hours

Gardaí and Garda staff in Clonmel have set off on a major fundraising venture.

They aim to walk, run or cycle 3,000 kilometres over the next 48 hours

Funds raised will be divided equally between two causes – the first beneficiary is Heidi Griffin, a 2 year old girl from Clerihan who has been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.

The second beneficiary is C-Saw, a voluntary organisation based in Clonmel which provides a service to help reduce the number of suicides in South Tipperary.

The fundraising event will finish at 7am on Sunday morning.

Superintendent Willie Leahy is among those taking part.

“There’s 8 or 9 of us doing a 200 kilometre cycle today. Simultaneously then there’ll be members of the Garda staff and Gardaí either walking or running different distances throughout the day.”

“So the challenge is that for a continuous period of 48 hours some member of Clonmel Gardaí or Garda staff will be walking, running or cycling in aid of both charities.”