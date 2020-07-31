Clonmel Gardaí hunt for occupants of car which left the scene of a crime today

Gardaí are on the hunt for a car they believe was involved in an attempted burglary of a house in Clonmel in the last hour.

The black Toyota was spotted at the scene of the attempted break-in in the Marlfield area.

Speaking to Tipp FM News this lunchtime, Sergeant Margaret Kelly had this appeal:

“[The incident happened at] 12 o’clock today in the Marlfield area. There were up to four people in the car – it’s a black Toyota car with a 04 registration number.

“They are believed to be involved in that attempted burglary.

“We’re hoping to get some help from the public to keep a look-out for it and let us know if they see it acting suspiciously in the Clonmel area.

“We think it went from Marlfield up in the direction of the Poppyfields. So it could have gone on to the ring road at that stage.”

Clonmel Garda Station can be contacted on (052) 617 7640.