A pony has been seized by Clonmel Gardai on Covid-19 proactive control.

The Gardai stopped the pony and horse drawn carriage as it was posing a danger to others.

A male admitted not having legal documents for ownership of the pony and was also deemed to be making a non essential journey.

The pony was seized under the Control of Horses Act and is now being looked after by the horse pound.

A file is currently being compiled for direction in this case.