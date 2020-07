Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a car was broken into and items stolen in Clonmel.

It happened in the early hours of yesterday morning, between a quarter past and half past midnight, in St Mary’s Carpark, Irishtown.

The culprit smashed the passenger window of the car and stole an amount of tools from the vehicle.

The car has been forensically examined and investigations are continuing.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in that area are being asked to contact Gardaí.