Clonmel Gardaí appeal for witnesses after weapons produced during public altercation

Clonmel Gardaí are anxious to speak to the occupants of three cars which may have witnessed an altercation in the town last Monday.

A number of people were involved in the incident during which weapons were produced.

It happened near the railway bridge on the Fethard Road at around 5:55 that evening.

It’s being described as a serious public order incident and Gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry.

However, Superintendent Willie Leahy says they would like to speak with some motorists who had to stop because of the incident which lasted for 2 to 3 minutes:

“One is a blue, old-type Ford Fiesta which we believe travelled from the Thomas Street area of the town. The second is a red car which travelled from the Prior Park area of the town. And the third is a black Ford Focus which travelled from the Prior Park Road side of the town as well.

“We’d appeal that were in those vehicles to contact Clonmel Garda Station. They are in no way connected with the incident, I want to stress. But we’d like their assistance with the investigation.

“We will treat them with the utmost confidence.”

Clonmel Garda Station can be contacted on (052) 617 7640.