Clonmel Gaelscoil concert to benefit two charities

A Clonmel Gaelscoil will be holding a special fundraiser concert on Thursday to raise money for two local charities.

The concert will feature performances from students of Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn, as well as being a collaboration with other groups and schools.

The money raised will go towards the Clonmel soup kitchen and Cuan Saor and the concert takes place on Thursday at 7.30pm in CTI The Mall at the school.

Teacher Bróna Ní Chionnáin spoke on Tipp Today earlier about how they try to foster a love of Irish culture and heritage within the school community.