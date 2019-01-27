Clonmel filling station resubmits plans for major redevelopment

Revised plans have been lodged for a major redevelopment of a filling station in Clonmel.

Tipperary County Council rejected the original application for the works at the Amber site at Laganore on the Waterford Road.

Amber Petroleum have re-applied for planning permission from the local authrity to redevelop their service station on the N24 on the outskirts of Clonmel.

The plans show that the group hope to demolish the existing petrol filling station, car showrooms, vehicle servicing building, and car wash.

They hope to then construct a new petrol station comprising a convenience shop, deli, seated café area, outdoor seated areas, forecourt canopy and fuel dispensing pumps.

An ATM as well as parking areas are also included in the plans.

Tipperary County Council decided to refuse permission for an earlier application last year – mainly due to concerns about access to and from the site from the N24 Waterford Road.

However, the group has re-applied, with a decision due on the 12th of March.