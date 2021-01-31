Clonmel drama production to receive funding from Bank of Ireland

A Clonmel drama production is one of 36 projects to receive funding from the Bank of Ireland Begin Together Arts Fund.

300,000 euro in funding is being provided to artworks or arts projects across the country, with a particular emphasis on works inspired or adapted due to Covid-19.

Lockdown 20, which will take place in the former officers’ mess at Kickham Barracks in Clonmel, is one of the productions to benefit.

It takes inspiration from the 1985 Spike Island riots when inmates rose up against their enforcers and took control of the island.