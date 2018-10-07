Clonmel Councillors push for new Garda station

Clonmel Cllrs are calling on the Minister for Justice to fast-track the building of the new Garda barracks on Kickham Street in the town.

The site was acquired by the council and is currently awaiting the approval from the Chief State Solicitors office before the development can go ahead.

The current Garda station is undergoing works, which some Cllrs felt was unnecessary as they would be moving the station upon the completion of the new building.

Cllr Pat English urged the completion of the new barracks, claiming the old building was no longer fit for purpose.