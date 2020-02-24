Clonmel councillor calls for more responsible behaviour on social media

A Clonmel councillor is calling for more awareness of online bullying and responsible social media use, particularly in relation to politicians and election candidates.

Independent Councillor Richie Molloy raised the issue at a recent Clonmel Borough council meeting, saying if this level of negative online interaction continues, it could put people off entering politics.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, he spoke about the issue in relation to the recent General Election candidates and how it affected people.

He said the candidates have families who are also seeing this online abuse, and if this continues, people might not be inclined to enter into politics.

