Clonmel businesses hit out at lack of information from Irish Water

Businesses and residents in many parts of Clonmel are up in arms over the lack of water supply over the weekend.

Heavy rains had caused flooding to treatment plants affecting water supply to the wider Clonmel area late last week

Many residents and businesses went without water from Friday morning.

Engineers from Irish Water were investigating the problem on Saturday.

While water returned to many throughout the day others continued to report a lack of supply on Sunday.

That appears to remain the situation for some in the town centre this morning.

Manager of McDonalds on Gladstone Street Gemma O’Reilly says they had to close on Friday night and haven’t been able to open since.

She says the lack of information from Irish Water is extremely frustrating

Deputy Mattie McGrath says this demonstrates the need to rethink plans to develop water services in Clonmel.