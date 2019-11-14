Clogheen overnight shop break-in

Gardaí are investigating a break-in in the Excel shop in Clogheen overnight.

The incident occurred between 3 and 3.30am in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí believe the raiders were in and out in just over five minutes.

Up to €6,500 worth of cigarettes were taken, as well as a quantity of cash.

Up to four raiders with their faces concealed forcibly entered the premises and damaged the doorway.

They made their get away in a dark coloured Audi, which the Gardaí are interested in.

Gardaí are following a line of enquiry and believe the perpetrators were in the vicinity of Clogheen in the immediate lead up to the break-in.

They are now carrying out house to house and CCTV enquiries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the area between 3 and 4am to contact them. They are also appealing to delivery drivers or those travelling to work in the early hours, anyone with dashcams or private CCTV to review their footage or report anything suspicious.

The enquiry is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630.