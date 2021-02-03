Cllr Anglim Apologises For Comments Deemed as Sexist

A Tipperary Councillor has apologised for comments made at last week’s County Council meeting which were described as sexist.

Last Friday’s meeting of the Council was dominated by a heated debate on a divisive road works plan for Tipperary Town.

During the often heated exchange, Councillor Micheál Anglim said “Will you go away with yourself woman” in response to comments made by Councillor Annemarie Ryan.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Councillor Anglim said there was no offence meant and that he has since apologised to Councillor Ryan