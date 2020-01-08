Climate change is hot topic for Tipperary BT Young Scientist projects

Climate change, mental health and social media are among the most popular projects at this year’s Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Seventeen Tipperary projects will be among the 550 to be set up this morning at the RDS and the exhibition will open to the public tomorrow.

Two thirds of the projects nationally focus on climate change – this is reflected in the projects from the Premier county with 24% of the projects looking at climate change as their topic.

Head of the Exhibition, Mari Cahalane, says it bodes well for the future:

Other Tipperary projects look at sports, education, politics, sleep quality and the idea of electronic prescribing.