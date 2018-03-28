All clear for Fethard water supply

Irish Water has lifted the Do Not Drink notice for the Fethard Water Supply Scheme following the recent contamination with kerosene.

The 12,000 customers supplied by this scheme in South Tipperary can now resume normal use of their water for drinking, cooking and other activities.

The restriction was placed on the scheme following a fuel spill in the River Anner on the weekend of March 3rd – 4th.

A deep clean of the Fethard treatment plant and flushing of the network was needed to ensure all traces of the kerosene were removed from the system.

While this was being carried out Irish Water and Tipperary County Council redirected water from other sources to maintain a supply for cleaning and general sanitary purposes.

The all clear has been given in consultation with the HSE following a period of clear samples showing that the water is now safe to drink.

Should customers have any concerns or queries about their water supply, they should contact Irish Water’s 24/7 customer care line at 1850 278 278.