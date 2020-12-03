All clear for Fethard Craft Fair

Christmas craft fairs in Tipperary have been given the go ahead after clarification on Covid-19 restrictions.

Senator Garret Ahearn raised the case of Fethard Horse Country Experience in the Seanad, seeking clarification on whether it could go ahead outdoors on Friday December 11th.

Following discussions with State and Council officials, it’s been decided that craft fairs can go ahead.

Local Councillor Mark Fitzgerald says it’s welcome news.

“When the organising committee of the craft fair in Fethard notified me last Friday I was very hopeful that we might get some turnaround but at the same time I knew the Government mightn’t deviate too much.”

“So it was great to see the work myself and Senator Garret Ahearn put in over the weekend paid off and that they have now given the go-ahead to craft fairs once they are run within the guidelines.”