A clean up of the Fethard kerosene spill gets underway today

A specialised clean up of the Fethard Water Treatment plant is due to get underway.

The multi million euro facility which only opened last year became contaminated after an accidental kerosene spillage into the River Anner.

Up to thirteen thousand homes have been affected by the spill with people urged not to use water for drinking or for showering and also to ensure that animals are not drinking affected water.

A series of tankers and water containers have been brought to towns and villages affected by the contamination.

It could be up to 10 days before people served by the Fethard Regional Supply will be able to consume water from their taps again.

Both Tipperary County Council and Irish Water are investigating the leak which happened in Mullinahone.

Managing Director of Irish Water – Upperchurch-man – Jerry Grant says major work will be needed at the Fethard plant before it gets back up and running…