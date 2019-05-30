Clarification sought over Tipperary Town Taskforce & budget

Questions have been raised about the funding of the Tipperary town task force.

The March for Tipp group spoke to Alison Harvey – who was appointed to lead the task force – a number of months ago.

Their understanding is that the budget she applied for is yet to be approved, or if it has they’ve not yet been informed.

In the Dáil this week Business Minister Heather HumphCries confirmed that Alison Harvey will be able to apply to a number of funds – including Rural regeneration, urban regeneration, and the regional enterprise development fund.

However, newly elected Cllr Anne Marie Ryan says that to access that funding the budget to run the task force must be approved…