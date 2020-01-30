Clarification needed on NCT certs for drivers

A Tipperary TD has questioned the impact on drivers who will not have a full NCT cert until an audit of the testing equipment is carried out.

Parts of the test have been suspended due to concerns over the lifts that are used to elevate the vehicles.

The Cahir and Nenagh test centres are among the 47 across the country that have been affected

Drivers are being advised to book and turn up for their NCT as normal – but they will have to return for another test once a full safety inspection of the lifts is completed.

However Labour Deputy Alan Kelly says a lot of things need to be clarified.