Claims Tipp County Council did not do enough to prevent N65 flooding

A Fianna Fail TD believes Tipperary County Council has failed to do enough to prevent the closure of a busy national road due to flooding.

The N65 between Borrisokane and Portumna has been closed for 10 days due to flooding at Carrigahorig, with Portumna businesses feeling the pinch due to a loss of business.

Local TD Anne Rabbitte says its “shameful” that no design has been put forward for the road since the last extensive flooding in 2016.

Tipperary County Council says it is content that it did all it could to keep the road open and it is working with the TII on a long-term scheme to lift the road at Carrigahorig.

Deputy Rabbitte says the Council should have been better prepared.