Claims An Post could reverse Thurles decision if they wanted to

Fine Gael general election candidate for Tipperary, Mary Newman Julian has cast doubt over An Post’s agreement with the Thurles Shopping Centre.

The semi state body recently announced that they could not reverse the decision to move the post office in Liberty Square as they had already entered in to a deal with the shopping centre.

Last week, as many as two thousand locals and business owners took to the streets of the Mid Tipp Town to protest against the move of the Liberty Square post office.

The Stop the Move – Save our Square group expressed their concerns that the move would drive footfall out of the centre of Thurles and negatively impact businesses.

An Post recently stated the move couldn’t be reversed, as they had already entered in to an agreement with the shopping centre.

Fine Gael General Election candidate Mary Newman Julian claims the move could still be reassessed.

Next week executives of An Post will meet with the five elected TD’s in Tipperary, as well as the two Fine Gael general election candidates. Independent TD Mattie McGrath has described as despicable that two unelected candidates will attend the meeting.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Mary Newman Julian justified her involvement in the meeting while rebuking Deputy McGrath for passing up the opportunity to do more for Tipperary.

Meanwhile the chair of the Stop the Move – Save our Square committee has expressed surprise and disappointment that their group wasn’t originally part of the meeting with the Chair & CEO of An Post next week.

While members of the lobby group have since been added, Councillor Jim Ryan feels their initial omission was a major snub.