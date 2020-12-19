‘Christmas Tractors of Nenagh’ event to be shown this evening

The bright lights and horsepower of the ‘Christmas Tractors of Nenagh’ will be available to view tonight in homes across Tipperary.

The event has been recorded already to prevent the gathering of crowds, but will be available on their Facebook page tonight at 7pm.

The money raised will be going to Embrace FARM and to support the recovery of Billy Goulding, a young Cloughjordan boy.

One of the organisers Albert Purcell explains how people can donate:

“This year obviously we can’t have any bucket collections like we’d normally have so we’ve set up a GoFundMe page on our Facebook.

“If you hit the link on that you can donate but also Embrace FARM have a great idea, they’ve set up up a text.

“You can text the word FARM to 50300 and every text you donate €4.

“Proceeds are split between Embrace FARM and Billy Goulding, Billy’s recovery, for the local little lad there from Cloughjordan that would melt anyone’s heart.”