‘Christmas with the stars’ fundraiser takes place tonight

The annual ‘Christmas with the Stars’ fundraiser in Nenagh takes place again tonight in a virtual format.

With Covid-19 restrictions, the performances have already been recorded but will be streamed to the public tonight from 8pm via eventbrite.ie.

The fundraiser for Nenagh AFC will feature local talent performing classic Christmas songs and number 1 hits.

One of the organisers Greg Browne is thanking the local business community for their support:

“We have great support in Nenagh, many people have bought tickets already but I’d like to particularly thank the businesses and the business people of Nenagh for their support.

“They’ve been absolutely amazing this year as well given the difficult times that we’ve all been through.

They’ve been literally to the fore supporting us and I know there are many demands made on the business people of Nenagh and the surrounding areas but they have been absolutely magnificent to us.”