Christmas like no other as many prepare to sit down for online ceremonies

It’s a Christmas like no other for many local parishioners as they view today’s religious ceremonies online.

Churches are restricted to a max capacity of 50 people today, but masses will then be forced to go online only from tomorrow in line with Level 5 restrictions.

Some parishes have decided to forego any attendees at masses today, while many others are working within a ticketing system.

Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan is thanking people for their patience and understanding this Christmas:

“We certainly did get some people who were very disappointed that they didn’t get a token or a mass pass. I’m trying to avoid the word ‘ticket’.

“By and large though, people were very understanding. Parishes have been so diligent, and they have tried to be as fair as possible, putting on extra masses so that people could attend.”