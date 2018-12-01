Christmas Lights up Nenagh and Carrick on Suir

The festive season gets into full swing in several towns across Tipperary today.

Santa will be on hand for switching on of the lights ceremony on Main Street in Carrick on Suir at 4.30 this afternoon- He makes his journey to the South Tipperary town courtesy of Carrick River Rescue.

Tipp FM is also broadcasting live from the town centre from 11am to 2pm to support the shop local campaign.

Then Saint Nick flys off to Nenagh to help with the switching on of their Christmas lights at 6.30 this evening

The festivities kick off outside Nenagh Arts Centre on Banba Square at 6 and Santa will be accompanied by his little helpers and Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Mattie Ryan.