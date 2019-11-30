Christmas Lights event takes place in Tipperary Town today

Santa will be coming to Tipperary Town to officially switch on the Christmas lights today.

Starting from 4 o’clock this year’s Christmas Lights event will take place on James Street.

With help from the Vintage rally Santa and his elves will fly into town, but before he arrives, he has enlisted some local bands and a beautiful Choir to entertain everyone.

Pride of Tipperary Muireann Slattery and Eve Creamer, The Warrior Princess, will be on hand to switch on the lights.

Face painting and food stalls will also be part of the Christmas Light event and include a candy floss / pop corn vendor along with Crepes and Spanish Chorizo.

The Christmas lights will be officially switched on at 5:30pm.