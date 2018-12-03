Christmas comes early for South Tipp projects

Contracts are set to be signed this evening for over €370,000 in LEADER funding for projects across South Tipperary

The programme supports the social, economic and environmental development of the county, by grant aiding eligible projects.

Seven such projects in the south of the county will get their share of the money, including an allocation for the marketing and promotion of Munster Vales, a new hall floor at the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Centre in Clonmel, and storage facilities and appliances at the KPLAN Community Centre in Kilsheelan.

Sara Bourke, from South Tipperary Development CLG, details some of the other projects that’ll benefit.