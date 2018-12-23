Christmas charity runs taking place across the Premier

The traditional GOAL Mile will be held at a number of locations across Tipperary on Christmas Day.

The charity event first took place in 1982 in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

It’s grown since then with runs right across the country raising thousands of Euro for the various humanitarian programmes GOAL runs across the developing world.

Kilsheelan and Borrisokane are first out of the blocks in the Premier County this year with 10 o’clock starts on Christmas morning.

Moyglass and Carrick on Suir get underway at 11am while the Fethard run starts at midday.