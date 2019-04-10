Children’s Hospital overrun report a “face-saving exercise”

The report into the overruns at the new National Children’s Hospital was a ‘face-saving exercise’ by the Government.

That’s according to Deputy Mattie McGrath who has consistently voiced concerns over many elements of the project.

The PwC report says red flags indicating potential overruns were missed, and that the price tag could rise further.

But the report rules out re-tendering for the project as doing so would drive the cost up further.

It also says there’s very little scope for financial savings.

Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath has described this new report as a political whitewash.