Children waiting three years for urgent assessments

A Tipperary TD has hit out at the long waiting lists for assessment of children with a potential disability.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Jackie Cahill said some families will be waiting up to three years for an assessment, despite already having been referred to the service.

He said there are 183 children awaiting assessments across the Premier County with the numbers in North Tipperary almost three times as much as the South.

Deputy Cahill told Tipp Today earlier, early intervention is key and something needs to be done to address these long waiting times.