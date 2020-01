Childcare providers around the country are considering a 24-hour strike in protest against the current childcare crisis.

A group of providers are to meet tomorrow to discuss the final details and issue a statement.

A date for the strike has not been decided, but it will likely take place in the next month.

General Manager at Clonmel Childcare, Darren Ryan told Tipp Today that a strike is a last resort for the sector, but one that is necessary.