Child injured in hit and run in Tipperary town at dangerous crossing

A five-year-old girl was injured in a hit and run in Tipperary Town recently because of a dangerous zebra crossing.

Independent Councillor Annemarie Ryan called for something to be done about the crossing at Pearse Park at yesterday’s municipal district meeting in Tipp town.

She wants the crossing upgraded, so it’s more visible to both pedestrians and drivers with appropriate warning signs in place.

The District Engineer has now committed to doing a site visit to assess any works that could be done.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Cllr Ryan outlined why safety measures are needed there.