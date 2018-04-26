Chernobyl disaster remembered in Tipperary

32 years on from the Chernobyl nuclear disaster we’re being told its legacy will last forever.

The explosion at the plant in Northern Ukraine resulted in vast amount of radioactive material getting into the atmosphere.

The fallout from this has devastated a huge area ever since.

In the intervening years groups of children from the Chernobyl area have holidayed with host families in Tipperary and across Ireland.

CEO of Chernobyl Children International – Clonmel’s Adi Roche – says even though it’s over three decades since the disaster its aftermath is still having an impact.