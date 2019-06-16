Check It Fits service available in Tipp

Parents in the Premier are being reminded that 4 of every 5 car seats are fitted incorrectly.

The Road Safety Authority’s ‘Check it Fits’ Service is back in Tipperary this week, where people can get their child’s car seat checked for free.

On Monday they will be at Templemore Motor Works, then on Tuesday the service rolls into Bennett’s SuperValu Tipperary Town, followed by Martin’s SuperValu at the Poppyfields, Clonmel on Wednesday and Colclough’s SuperValu Roscrea on Thursday.

The service runs each day from 10 am to 5.30pm.