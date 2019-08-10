Charity Cycle for cancer research

More than 100 cyclists will travel from Cavan to Tipperary today raise awareness and funds for cancer support services in the Premier County.

It will also remember Sgt Martin Hopkins who passed away of pancreatic cancer in November of last year.

Colleagues and friends of Sergeant Martin Hopkins are today cycling the 212 kilometres from Virginia to Clonmel on what would have been his 42nd birthday weekend.

All funds raised will go directly to CARE Cancer Support Centre, a service that provides support and information to people affected by cancer in South Tipperary and the surrounding area. CARE worked closely with Martin and his family throughout his illness.

The cyclists started out at 7 this morning and are due in Clonmel where Martin was stationed sometime between 5 and 6 o’clock this evening.

People along the route are being asked to come out to support the cycle as it passes through Templemore, Thurles, Cashel, and through O’Connell Street in Clonmel, before finishing at the front of Barlos Garage.