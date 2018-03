The St Patrick’s Day Parade in Thurles will be start later than planned.

The local Chamber of Commerce had asked them to hold the parade a day later than planned on March 18th.

This was to allow them a full days trading on Saturday in a bid to make up for the loss of business suffered during the snow storms of last weekend.

However committee chairperson Johnny Kenehan says Gardaí have advised them against holding the parade on Sunday.