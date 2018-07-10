Changes in Local Authority rents leads to walkout at Council meeting

The harmonisation of local authority rents across the Premier was the subject of much debate at this months meeting of Tipperary County Council.

The new rents came into force earlier this month – 4 years after Tipperary’s 9 local authorities were merged into one entity.

Many councillors feel the increase in rents for some tenants is too much while there have also been calls for the new rates to be introduced on a phased basis – similar to the way commercial rates were handled over a period of time.

Councillor Seamie Morris led the opposition at yesterdays meeting of the council at the civic offices in Nenagh – he questioned whether the rent increase should be decided by the elected representatives or council officials.