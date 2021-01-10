Further changes are being introduced to Tipperary County Council services from next week

From Monday access to all Tipperary County Council offices will be restricted to an appointment-based service.

All essential services can be accessed by phone, post, email and online.

Attendance at Civic and District Offices will be by facilitated by appointment only, where it’s considered necessary.

Tipperary County Council aims to ensure that service provision is maintained at its highest capacity in accordance with relevant public health advice and standard operating guidelines.

All construction activity will cease except for designated social housing projects deemed essential that will be completed by February 28th next, housing voids work and housing adaptation work with consent of the owner.

Critical maintenance, repair and construction of road, drainage infrastructure such as winter maintenance and/or road safety issues will also be carried out.

Access will not be available to Motor Tax offices, swimming pools, gyms and leisure centres, Public Libraries, Museums & Galleries or indoor and outdoor arts events.

More detailed guidance on the availability of all council services will be available on the website www.tipperarycoco.ie.

The Council is asking members of the public to avail of services by:-

o Post

o Telephone on 0761 06 5000, from 9.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday excluding Public Holidays or

o Email to [email protected]

o Online www.tipperarycoco.ie

Emergency numbers outside of office hours for the following services are;

Roads – 1890 923 948 Housing (Emergency Electrical and Plumbing issues only) – 1890 923 948 Water and Wastewater – 1850 278 278