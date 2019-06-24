Change of direction for Upperchurch Walking Festival

The annual Upperchurch Walking Festival will not be going ahead this year – however organisers say it’s definitely not the end of the trail.

The event has been running each November since 2005.

However the local organisers have now made the decision to switch their focus to a series of events throughout the year.

Local community activist Con Ryan has been very much involved in the annual Walking Festival.

He says they’re changing their focus for the future.

Ultimately the group would like to see tourist numbers increase in the Upperchurch area.

Con Ryan says the walking trails could provide a stimulus for this.