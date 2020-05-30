CEO of the UL Hospitals Group asking for continued support at local hospitals

The CEO of the UL Hospitals Group says they must “hold firm” and continue banning visits for now.

Colette Cowan has been praising the public’s support for the visitor ban so far, and says it must continue to minimise any risk to patients and staff.

The small few exceptions include parents visiting children, and the partners of women in the delivery ward of the University Maternity Hospital in Limerick.

Colette is asking for continued support at local hospitals.

“It’s a holiday weekend people are excited about these early steps we’re all taking in emerging from the Covid restrictions and patients and their loved ones are aching to be reunited but for the sake of all our patients and our hospital staff we must ask for the community’s continued support.”