CEO of company behind kerosene leak apologises

The CEO of the company behind the kerosene leak in the Fethard area that led to severe disruption for over 12,000 people has apologised.

Ger Flynn, who runs Mullinahone Oil, said the leak was weather-related and that he deeply regrets what happened.

Up to 10,000 litres of kerosene leaked from his depot in Mullinahone over the weekend.

The kerosene flowed into the nearby River Anner, which supplies about 30% of what is needed for the Fethard public water system.

The leak entered the river about 8km from the point at which it is extracted and was then pumped up to the recently opened €11million Fethard Regional Water Treatment Plant on Slievenamon Mountain at Cloran.

Ger Flynn said he contacted the Council immediately when he discovered the leak at around 7am on Monday.

He finished by saying they are still looking into what happened and will be making sure that it never happens again.