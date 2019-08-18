Celebrations as Tipperary raise the Liam McCarthy Cup

Liam McCarthy is coming back to Tipperary.

Liam Sheedy’s men put on an incredible performance at Croke Park this afternoon to secure the 2019 All Ireland Hurling Championship.

After a slow start Niall O’Meara found the back of the net which was followed by two more goals from Seamie Callanan and Bubbles O’Dwyer with a points throughout the game from Jason Forde as well as the McGrath Brothers, Seamus Kennedy, Mark Kehoe, Jake Morris as well as Cathal Barret, Bubbles, Callanan and Willie Connors.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson coach Eamon O’Shea it was a very deserved win

While these Tipperary fans were just pure elated after the match